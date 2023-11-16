Swiss National Bank Sells 43,900 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Extra Space Storage worth $72,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $130.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.