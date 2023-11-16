Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Hologic worth $72,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,787 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

