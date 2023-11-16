Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

SYY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $70.59. 407,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,127. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

