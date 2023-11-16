Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells $121,200.00 in Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,975.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taboola.com alerts:

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.47. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Read Our Latest Report on TBLA

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 655.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 734,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 183,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.