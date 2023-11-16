Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,796,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

