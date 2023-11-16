TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 3.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 1,183,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,132,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on TAL shares. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

