Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Buys $95,418.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $30,106,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 804,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 699.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791,336 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

