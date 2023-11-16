Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.90.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $129.38 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

