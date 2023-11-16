Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $160.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.90.

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 94.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 6.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 23,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

