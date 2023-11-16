Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Target updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.60 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.60 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

