Tatton Asset Management plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TAM opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 471.90. The firm has a market cap of £308.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,454.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Tatton Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 385 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($6.63).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

