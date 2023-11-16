Tatton Asset Management plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tatton Asset Management Price Performance
TAM opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 471.90. The firm has a market cap of £308.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,454.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Tatton Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 385 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($6.63).
About Tatton Asset Management
