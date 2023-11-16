TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,838 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $46,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

PTC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

