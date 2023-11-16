TD Asset Management Inc Has $44.14 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,290 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $44,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.43 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

