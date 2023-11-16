TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 19,399 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $41,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 434,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

