TD Asset Management Inc Sells 174 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of IQVIA worth $42,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $205.87 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.88 and its 200 day moving average is $207.02.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

