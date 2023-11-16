TD Asset Management Inc Sells 32,886 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,886 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.56% of Medpace worth $41,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 353,955 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,836 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,011 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,072 shares of company stock valued at $82,173,389. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $282.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average of $241.94. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $287.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

