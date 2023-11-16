TD Asset Management Inc Sells 8,039 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $41,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6 %

FERG opened at $163.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

