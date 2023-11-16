TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,508 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 35,408 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Southwest Airlines worth $51,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

