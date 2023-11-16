TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $139,125.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

