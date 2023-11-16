TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Raised by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TU. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

TELUS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.42%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

