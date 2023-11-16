Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $37.38

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.38, but opened at $40.36. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 490,963 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,997 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Browning West LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,678,000 after purchasing an additional 253,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

