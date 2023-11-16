TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Down 1.7%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 257,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,479,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. TheStreet downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $611.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 1,235,791 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,418,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.