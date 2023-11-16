Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Critical Analysis

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $20.03 billion 6.89 $8.75 billion $7.70 19.72 Tigo Energy N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Texas Instruments and Tigo Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 39.21% 45.23% 23.71% Tigo Energy N/A -24.91% -6.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Texas Instruments and Tigo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 3 9 6 0 2.17 Tigo Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $173.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Tigo Energy has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 269.50%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Tigo Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management. In addition, it offers communication solutions, such as gateways; Maximizer Management Unit that communicates between the optimizers and the inverter; Cloud Connect, an on-site interface for modules, inverters, and other accessories to serve firefighters and installers; and Energy Intelligence (EI) solution, a digital platform to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations. The company serves residential, commercial and utility, PPA and 3rd-Party finance, and schools and government markets. It sells its products through distributors. Tigo Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Tergotech, Inc. and changed its name to Tigo Energy, Inc. in August 2007. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California with an additional office in Tuscany, Italy. The company has operations in Japan, China, Israel, Australia, Brazil, and Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.