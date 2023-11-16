Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 103 shares of company stock worth $187,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,682.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,812.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,613.13. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,707.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

