The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $23.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of AES opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

