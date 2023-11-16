The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $168.52 and a one year high of $243.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.42. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

