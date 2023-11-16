The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $68,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after acquiring an additional 416,807 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $59,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $341.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.45 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

