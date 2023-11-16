The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

