The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells $166,402.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,503,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

