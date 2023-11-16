The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,402 shares of company stock worth $34,866,627 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

