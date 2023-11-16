The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $172.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

