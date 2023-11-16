Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of THRX opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.66. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 55,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

