ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,904,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,113,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 1,355,607 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,221,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 765,516 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TDUP opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
