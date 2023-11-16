TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

TJX stock opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after purchasing an additional 371,163 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

