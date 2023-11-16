Toro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. Toro has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

