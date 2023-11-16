Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.40). Kirkland's had a negative return on equity of 189.84% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 89.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

