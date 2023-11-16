Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,243,924,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,027,000 after acquiring an additional 461,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of -609.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,583.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

