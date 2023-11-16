Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 34,541 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 26,625 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $36.37 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

