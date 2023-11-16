TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $581,056.80, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.12.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at TransCode Therapeutics

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,262 shares in the company, valued at $91,933.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Fitzgerald acquired 49,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,722.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Michael Dudley bought 98,000 shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,933.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNAZ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.