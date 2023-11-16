TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $581,056.80, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransCode Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at TransCode Therapeutics

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,262 shares in the company, valued at $91,933.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Fitzgerald acquired 49,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,722.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Michael Dudley bought 98,000 shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,933.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNAZ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Read More

Earnings History for TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.