Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 908.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,331 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.33. 241,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.