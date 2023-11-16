Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ANSS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.14. 29,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,899. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.