Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,810 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.66. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.09.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.