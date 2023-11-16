Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,864,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

