U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Acquires $82,340.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

