Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UI

Ubiquiti Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:UI opened at $120.24 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $304.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.34). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $491.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.