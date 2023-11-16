Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $218.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.63. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

