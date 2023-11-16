United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United-Guardian

United-Guardian Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in United-Guardian by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United-Guardian by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.