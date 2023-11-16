United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Posts Earnings Results

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.79. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAMY. TheStreet cut United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

