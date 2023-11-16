United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Plans GBX 16.59 Dividend

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 16.59 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.8 %

UU stock opened at GBX 1,083 ($13.30) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 999.22. The company has a market cap of £7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,610.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 896.76 ($11.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,111 ($13.64).

Insider Transactions at United Utilities Group

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($11.83), for a total transaction of £77,126.67 ($94,715.30). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded United Utilities Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($16.09) to GBX 1,290 ($15.84) in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

