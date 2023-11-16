Urban Outfitters (URBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.14 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

